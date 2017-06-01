Vice President-Elect Pence Comments on Intel Briefing

Pence said the meeting on alleged Russian hacking was "constructive and respectful."
0:59 | 01/06/17

We did this afternoon. A complete an extensive briefing from the leaders of our intelligence community. It was as president elect said it was a constructive and respectful dialogue. And the president elect has made a very clear that we're going to take aggressive action in the early days. Of our new administration. Two combat. A cyber attacks and protect the security. Of the American people from this type of intrusion. In the future but. I know the president elect appreciated. The presentation made by. The leaders of our intelligence community and and I know the president elect and I both appreciate the sacrifices. That. The men and women who serve in our intelligence. Services around the country and around the world. Provide in contributing to the safety and security. The American people.

{"id":44611078,"title":"Vice President-Elect Pence Comments on Intel Briefing","duration":"0:59","description":"Pence said the meeting on alleged Russian hacking was \"constructive and respectful.\"","url":"/Politics/video/vice-president-elect-pence-comments-intel-briefing-44611078","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
