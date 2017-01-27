Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence Addresses March for Life

I'm deeply humbled to Sam before you today. Deeply humbled to be the first vice president of the United States. And our founders wrote words that have echoed through the edge. They declared these truths to be self evident. That we are all of us. In doubt by our create. Oh. With certain unalienable. Rights and then among these are life. It. In the pursuit of yeah. And I. 44 years ago. Our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideals yet but today. Three generations hands. Because of all of you. In the many thousands of these stand with us in marches like this all across the nation. Life is landing again. And that is evident in the election of pro life majorities. In the congress of the united states of. Yeah news. But it is no more evident. In any way. Then in the historic election of a president. Who stands for a stronger America. A more prosperous America. And a president. Who I proudly say stands for the right to life president. I. Yeah. Okay. President trump actually asked me to be here with you today. OK. Yeah. Yes we did thank you for your support. And stand for life fit for your compassion. For the women and children of America. Oh.

