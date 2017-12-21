Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence surprises troops in Afghanistan

It is humbling for me to address this force for freedom. This ancient land and each and every one of you. I bring greetings from your commander in chief the 45 president of the United States of America president Donald Trump. Yeah. Before I left the Oval Office yesterday. I asked the president if B if he had a message for our troops here in Afghanistan. And he looked at me without hesitation from behind the resolute desk and he said. Tellem I loved. And during this special season I know the president trump was speaking for every American. You know the old books says that if you owed debts paid this. If honor then honor it respect then respect. And I'm here. On behalf of your commander in chief. In all of the American people to pay a debt of honor and respect and gratitude to each and every one of you for your service. And your sacrifice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.