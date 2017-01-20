Transcript for View of Inauguration Parade From Flatbed Truck

How low and live from ABC news I'm Bret milky and I and here in our nation's capital right now you can see the capitol dome but over my shoulder. The inauguration has just wrapped up and Wear mine I of course am on a flatbed truck this is the line you guys of people that are about to don't follow. President Donald Trump on his inauguration day parade. And so we're all stuck out here on these trucks that are gonna keep pace with the new president of course he will be setting the pace as he walks. As he walks along and says hello. To his supporters to the people that want to see him along the parade route it's just show you around a little bit and show you exactly what we're looking at it to turn the camera around. This is the camera. This is our stand in for Jonathan Carla chief White House correspondent he will be. Giving a live report. From Dili inauguration day parade if you turn around right here by the way everything here is covered in tarps you guys this has been a wet day. We have seen in a minute showers throughout so you keep all this self contained hour that is all being powered you guys. Like these car batteries that we keep up here is to keep it classy like that you got microphones the other movements. And over here you have stressful and other news outlets everyone getting ready. To get a peek of the new president's. I guess there's a colleague silver fox Pitt. And they. Here this is what our view will be of the new president as he gets out of his presidential limo at least that's tradition and ways to load the people on the parade route now. What don't we know we don't know what kind of protest there might be along the parade route. During the inauguration we saw heard some people attack calling the president yelling not my president all he was being sworn in. That continued in some fashion during his speech some people were removed. So we don't know kind of protest there might be we don't know if there might be any more vandalism along the parade route throughout the city we see isolated scattered incidents. People damaging cars people breaking windows so that is obviously something. It's Secret Service is going to have their eyes on. Of course we also don't know how many people look at ambulance parade route we're still waiting for it for so official crowd count. From the DC police from the authorities find out just how large this race but I gotta tell you need if you are watching it here you know. A large respectable crowd sighed probably the largest we've ever seen for Republican. And on your read. And now we're here getting ready by the way these are 300 360 degree camera right here. But we'll continue watching all of this live throughout the days we reviewed the inauguration festivities. Just turn the can. We're back around here for second so. Capitol building what we know what's happening in their right now Donald Trump is having a luncheon with members of congress and in fact. There's stuff was good real stuff is actually happening. President Obama is gone he's often Palm Springs the president's trump now signing some executive orders at least be expected to he also. You might house and actual cabinet confirmations by the end today the senate. Might just take up a couple of confirmations. General John Kelly the Department of Homeland Security. A secretary and general James mad dog mad S. There might be voting on that by the end of the day today to make sure the president trump has his national security team play so. A lot happening right here is we just sort of take you around Washington. Now of course. If the capitals over if the capitals over here. Seven trying to take my sub him capitals over here. That right there is where we are the great we'll take a sore back to go on its fleet of trucks it'll take us around the corner. And we will see a when president trump actually comes out of the capital. And ends up saying hello to everyone in the parade route now. Some presidents do not get out of their car we saw in 2001. George W. Bush was under such fire. You know coming out of that. Hotly contested election that recounts in that election and then they were so many protests along the route and Hague was sort of his limo he ended up not getting out. Of that limo that day and so it's not always a given that the president. The new president will come out but Donald Trump. Seems to enjoy waving to people he had had an event last night on this very mall behind me actually at the Lincoln Memorial. And that's where he spoke so let me just give you one last look around here as you see some of our other use colleagues. Getting ready to do this live broadcast. From a a truck. That's the Donald's awful beyond. You see right over there. This flat bed fleet goes for trucks long it will be in front of the president but of course. He will be setting the pace particularly when he gets out once he gets to the White House and it's only at one point seven mile parade. That set up shop at the White House we'll start reviewing all the other acts that come in. 7000. Participants in this raid 223. Horses it's a lot so he's gonna look at all of everything that is coming by the White House and finally. People get to stay at the White House that is now his house. Tonight with maligning a trump the son Barron also all of his grown kids this whole families said they are staying over the White House tonight so. Can you tell us a lot going on I'm about to get on a radio broadcast so keep it out alive streams and and checking out on the ABC radio. We'll have lots more for you throughout the day of course it. To be one more shot of the capital. This thing of beauty and on this gray January day so that's all for me from now on ABC's Greg milky keep your right here we'll give you some more inauguration festivities.

