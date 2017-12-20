Transcript for Virginia Democrat wins recount by 1 vote

We're gonna turn out to an election in Virginia and that is truly. Illustrating the importance of voting. Democrat Shelley Simons has won the recount for the house of delegates race in Virginia's 94 district which covers Newport News. She took about election by one. One. Well yeah look at the final tally you see very Lebanon 1608. Votes to Republican incumbent. David Yancey had 111607. Simon Says that she knew the race would be a roller coaster ride now she's focused on getting to work. I'm thrilled. I'm thrilled I'm just thinking about all of the possibility is all the things that we can get done in Richmond's. OK so here is also why this is really important. Her wind change the balance of power in Virginia's a lower chamber it is now split. 55 wow after seventeen years of Republican rule that one vote a three judge panel is expected to certify. Those results today but if you are close friend a spouse or relative of David Yancey you better hope that you vote on did you. Did you imagine coal in your stock and and then some one. That's why it's important to get out there.

