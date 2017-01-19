Virginia Military Institute Cadets Rehearse for Inauguration Parade

More
Live look as the Virginia Military Institute rehearse for the inauguration parade.
43:39 | 01/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia Military Institute Cadets Rehearse for Inauguration Parade

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44900155,"title":"Virginia Military Institute Cadets Rehearse for Inauguration Parade","duration":"43:39","description":"Live look as the Virginia Military Institute rehearse for the inauguration parade.","url":"/Politics/video/virginia-military-institute-cadets-rehearse-inauguration-parade-44900155","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.