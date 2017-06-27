Transcript for Vote on Senate health care bill delayed amid lack of support

A major reversal and we're delaying the process so that we can close those remaining issues senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says there will not be a vote on health care before July 4. We will not be on the bill. This week but we're still working toward. Getting apparently. Fifty people at a comfortable place just a few hours before the Republican leadership was insisting that the senate health care bill would go forward expect to have the support get it done and yes we will vote this week. The White House launched a full court press president trump even meeting privately with one of the most vocal Republican critics. Senator Rand Paul in inviting all Republican senators to huddle at the White House to discuss their concerns. But with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicting the senate plan would make 22 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade fifteen million more uninsured next year alone. It deemed the bill could withstand a growing pressure from Republican opponents. Democrats meanwhile have been united against the GOP health care bill this is not a bill of just paper and pencil. This is not just abstract numbers. These are real people but this isn't the end of the line for the Republican bill McConnell says he plans to make edits and bring it back after Independence Day. And as a Republican leadership tries to make its way forward their fundamental question will be this. Will they align themselves more closely with moderate members of their party like Susan Collins who wants to work together with Democrats to try and fix some of the problems in Obama care. Or will they align themselves with more conservative members like Rand Paul reporting from Washington on attack.

