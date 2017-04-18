Transcript for Voters head to the polls in Georgia special election

Hey guys I'm on an Abbas live in New York William Hurt on the politics front there's a special congressional election happening today. In Georgia in the sixth congressional distract you might have seen the hash tag. Flip the sixth trending on Twitter you might have heard Eric let celebrities weighing in on this one race why is it's a big deal well. Let's go there and find Steve doesn't Donny had made its way to what the polling locations in play today. To talk to people about what's going on there in Georgia and why the rest of the country cares so much Steve. Are you are what folks are saying there today about this break. So we're in a Roswell. Voting precinct that's not far from the campaign headquarters. Karen Handel former state officer who we talked with earlier. Bomb as you can see around me it's fairly busy alliance come and go it's about lunchtime right now. There was a lot of early voting not as much in the general election later hundreds of well over a 100000 about fifty that 60000 people voted early. And the polls close at seven. There's a lot of course outside interest in this race. Donations to the off soft campaign the leading Democrat it come this far away as California. But for voters hear the concern is about. Represented this part of Georgia it's it's more of a local race that his financial. Safety and of course so many people are paying attention because like Kansas special election last week. This is one of the first time that voters actually have a chance to make their voices heard. After the general election last November are so everyone's watching. Waiting to see what this whole than what it might mean. But what do we know about how we think this race might turn out the polls are one thing what are you hearing on the ground. Well there are eighteen candidates in the way it works is that the only way to win tonight as that one candidate has to get 50%. Faster get a majority. But that is unlikely to happen so what is more likely to happen is that the top two candidates than face off. In a runoff that happens and you right now the polls put Democrat the Democrats leading Democrat ahead by forty to 45%. We're not sure however he can get that magic 50% number to win the sultan ride. Karen Handel is in second place and there are a couple other candidates who rounds out the top four and then from there Paul saw a clip of what we're most likely looking at as a runoff. If all soft would be able to win this tonight would be a major victory for not only Democrats in the state. But also for democratic interests across the country. Who have poured money into this race and unbelievable amount of money is reported this race from talking multi millions of dollars. That of course has made the local stations happy. I'm Derek it's Christie I'm curious what folks there are saying because you know be opened the talking about some of the celebrity interest. Daniel Jackson has weighed in Alyssa Milan know has weighed in there is actually hash tag flipped the sixth. Which a lot of people have been using whether or not they live or vote in the thick so what are people there saying if I don't and. It depends on how you look at it I think people on one side or a little put off by all be outside interest and feel that outsiders are trying to dictate the selection. But I think people on the left are absolutely fine whatever it takes to sort out flip the sixth as they say. But I I would I will say that in the commercials you're hearing a lot. Against that the young candidate who's leading. Calling into question all of this outside money and what it really means and whether he truly has support in this district and it's important to point out he actually doesn't even live in the district he lives outside the district. And wasn't even able to vote for himself but. Let's take this opportunity to go outside it's he could talk to people but I first want you to be. Neville Neville was pulled manager this theory level giving you less. Yes no disease as. Death ten. We saw that. Ability ability could. Com you know bought. We want people and Hutchison becoming. So that's been very coaching. And have you Herbert you know as we talk that you heard of people in some people want to commit not a lot we'll save their mind. Well they don't speak about the candidates but is being understanding that this is a different lately because we combining. In of the congressional as well as. -- so it's that the realization that take place is riveting few companies with which these two elections. In only one. Do you think but only outside interest and attention focused this I think it's great I think it's really. What in a lot of them because you people that come out you know and make recognize. It's something that's important. You know the country's. So. They're going into ricin. And engaged in. The United Nations how would you prepare that's true or not you've seen so far today to what it wasn't. Wires. It has increased. If I won't let these two elections more so but because the in this region yet we have. Great amount of people that are very enthusiastic and responsible. So we've seen in great numbers of this speech to have to be youth went on the launch numbers be story this yet and the polls close at what time. 7 PM will take the last person with a lancet and yet and we do you think news cents. Let's walk this witty bit. We'll get. World health because it's so maybe molten. You know I think we're. The evening. Numbers coming in and they'll it would do you know give us some kind of you. Please take my nine. You may vehemently because that music that exchange you usually only managed going to be accumulations of results oh that's going to be processed in the long process and mindful. All right and it was a pleasure to meet you my remarks this pleasure thank yes wonderful place. Yes hi how are you. But he I think. All the hoopla they're used wooden. Okay fit in all right thank you thank you. So as you can see we we've walked outside the polling Booth. You know we've we've seen build a mix of of all soft signs that handles signs these signs. But we're going to go over. So we're. At the camp meeting is taking place a comfortable distance. Away from the holes. Which is required by law. And talk to sentence for. Hello. How are you. How you do it what do you think. Right yeah all yes this is a lot of attention on it is for us this term elected and special election night it. All the outside influence that. In the in terms of without it no I don't know own terms of like you you know donations pouring in from all across the country on this I think. Speaks to. The destruction we're experiencing right now in our. Figures and I'm glad to have you so it sounds like you're for job also. I'd rather not say right now Lebanon then particularly. In the privacy rules some I do appreciate the ability for all of us to exercise. We're right to vote. And I was amazed to see how many people were running and I think that's. There are some people who see this as a referendum on the president to agree with him no not at all. We think is now I think it's I think again the recent turmoil has. I mean people warranty. And ipads and you know just. Lackadaisical about. And hasn't slowed things get as many more people running and in that ballot was only a mile laden took up. So I mean look at Republicans in. It's so I think that. During their interest in them varsity. That's great that there's a crazy question where was all of this enthusiasm in November. You got me. Got me and I really I really don't know I think it was such odd situation people just. Didn't know what to expect spending to grant it has now you're seeing this right and absolutely. I mean a lot of interest in this race on both sides but. Get real and particularly. So in theory it's just amazing. Have been energized. To you purchase OK all right thanks Richard means Janet Janet nice to be joined Steve precious of that person. And pleasure Larry thank you very militant activists say hello. How are new. Women who are you supporting. And so what do you think his chances are tonight. I think really and I think. Yeah now you've seen the poll numbers yet what do you think that these awoken the key to you to believe them. Newest gusty rain city assist thunderstorm isn't horrible and it. Beautiful out of every one oh here are diner here and don't think it's pretty. What would. It means to you if he were able to win this tonight. I mean everything. I bet on the ground Allen tang and his campaign for almost two months now that. And Rick and hard not and where is calling eat ends in an air rallying since they have been here's and 630 this. Mourning its body is you know John also has been criticized for number of things. One that he doesn't live in the district pretty too bad the news. Relics fairly inexperienced. Wouldn't save all those people were laughing and also that he's getting so much money that this pouring in from outside of this district wouldn't sable was. Becky is experience is we're asking congress before you an intern. And Hubert and defense departments you have some experience in Washington some very valid experience I think especially given today's hearing I. I guess it feels that he's very passionate about what he's doing or what he wants to view. And I believe that the money problem. Well Republican support a lot of money into this campaign still on the other side so you know it's not just us getting a lot of money from around the United States it. And if so I wound. It's asking the same question I asked genetic yeah. Was. You know. This is this a referendum on the prison. Thinks I think people just becoming whereas typically act is and they're paying more attention I think a lot of us have really taken democracy for granted in the eyes. And I think it's time rest I'll stand. And work together. And fight for that things that we believe and as the United States. And diversity didian. Indian bottle. So most polls suggest that we're looking at a runoff and that he will go to a runoff. Do you think that his supporters we'll be able to come back out again in the middle of summer and a pet him and vote again for him. Undoubtedly. I millionaires and finance the pay even if not better than I know. I know we've got lots of passionate. The volunteers and supporters so I'm very hopeful. Clearly pulled out indicating he needs you. This president do you merely an accident that you think Jennifer nice to be seized it do you live in Atlanta. Reno in double down the road good good good good all right was pleasure to meet you think beavers I think it. So the polls close today at its 7 o'clock this you just heard were expecting that we might. Get some sort. Result tonight they're. Telling us that it could be 10:11 o'clock this evening. My experience says that. By 10 o'clock gonna have some early returns sort of give us an indication of what's happening here. You know they all the candidates are out. Definitely meeting voters at this very last minute trying to fight for every single vote they can get. Again there are eighteen candidates three of them are actually Democrats. Not all saw as the leading Democrat. The Republicans have been fighting amongst each other. During this campaign but we expect what we expect tonight. Is for it to be window winnowed down to two candidates all soft and most likely if you believe the polls former secretary of state Karen Handel. And then another election in June where the two will meet. And we also expect all the Republican. Split the vote amongst those dozen or so candidates are okay. Four also off to win that this C. Wind is not only is it's not just a tall order it is in the opinion of people on the right wishful thinking. This is a district that was held by Newt Gingrich and then Tom price it has long been held by Republicans. Bill the one sort of glimmer of hope for people sporting all saw. Is that the president. One this district by very slim margin. In November. So yes the medical society reporting from walls were crucial crucial to going out. There Steve that actually that that margin. For the Republicans has shrunk over the years that Romney won that district I like twenty plus point. If you mentioned trump only won it by Hughes says they're there could be a real fight there and ready to take on one thing formula to go out. I am curious from the folks you've heard there obviously be site talking to those folks who said this is not a referendum. On the president so for voters today in Roswell in Georgia's sixth congressional district. What matters what are the issues that are bringing them out there today. You know today everyone says that it's not a referendum for trump but when you press on the specific issues you don't really hear the answer. Soul you know I. He want it to be and what it is. Might be two different things. You hear that the disabled. Ideas. Bigger government lower taxes purpose you know. What a smaller government lower taxes. But but it in many respects this is. A left vs right. If you look at all the campaign ads that we've been seeing a lot of the ads have taken. Buried Diego point of tying John also off. To Nancy Pelosi. Calling him. A puppet Nancy Pelosi is efforts efforts and in Washington. You know it's it's partisan. No matter what anyone tells you it is partisan. And part of the reason why you're seeing such an effort from the blue team. It's because this is one where it looks like. You know they could turn the script. Or flipped the six as has since then. There you go that is a race to watch Steve Austin Sami make you so much for bringing us that look on the ground. And thank Steve for watching as well you can track his. That rates at abcnews.com. We'll have the results updated as soon as we happened tonight and of course go there for all of your politics and other headlines. For now I'm on the Nevada not to you right here vaccine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.