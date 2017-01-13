-
Now Playing: VP Biden on 'The View': Medal of Freedom 'Shocked the Hell Out of Me'
-
Now Playing: Inside the Inauguration Committee Headquarters
-
Now Playing: Some Trump Cabinet Nominees Show Disagreement in Hearings
-
Now Playing: FBI's Handling of Clinton Email Investigation Under Review
-
Now Playing: Obama Surprises Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
Now Playing: Some Nominees Break With Trump in Confirmation Hearings
-
Now Playing: FBI Under Justice Department Investigation
-
Now Playing: Ex-Spy Behind Trump-Russia Allegations Identified
-
Now Playing: Unconfirmed Claims Russia Personally Targeted Trump
-
Now Playing: Amazon Planning Hiring Spree in the United States
-
Now Playing: President Obama's Emotional Tribute to Vice President Biden
-
Now Playing: Cabinet Nominees Break From Trump With a Harsh Take on Russia
-
Now Playing: Trump Cabinet Confirmation Hearings Day 3 Highlights
-
Now Playing: Obama-Biden Bromance Reduces VP to Tears
-
Now Playing: VP Biden Surprised With Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
Now Playing: Mattis: 'No Plan' to Roll Back Women's Advancements in Military
-
Now Playing: Preview of the General Mattis Confirmation Hearing
-
Now Playing: CIA Pick Vows No Return of US Torture Program
-
Now Playing: Ben Carson and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Spar on Trump Question at Confirmation Hearing
-
Now Playing: Former Marine weighs in Gen Jim Mattis Confirmation Hearing