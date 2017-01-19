VP-Elect Mike Pence Says Transition Finished 'On Schedule and Under Budget'

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said that the transition team finished their job "on schedule and under budget," borrowing a line that President-elect Donald Trump has used in discussing his real estate projects.
1:33 | 01/19/17

Comments
