VP Mike Pence Arrives at Capitol Hill for Tiebreaking Vote in DeVos Nomination

More
ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports from Washington.
7:09 | 02/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for VP Mike Pence Arrives at Capitol Hill for Tiebreaking Vote in DeVos Nomination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45324726,"title":"VP Mike Pence Arrives at Capitol Hill for Tiebreaking Vote in DeVos Nomination","duration":"7:09","description":"ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports from Washington.","url":"/Politics/video/vp-mike-pence-arrives-capitol-hill-tiebreaking-vote-45324726","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.