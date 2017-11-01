Transcript for A Wall Alone 'Will Not Do the Job,' Says Trump's DHS Chief Pick

Senator Jeff Sessions will face another round of questioning today after defending his civil rights record during day one of his attorney general confirmation hearing. And demonstrations demonstrators were removed from the Senate Judiciary Committee chambers moments before the hearing began sessions then faced questions. On a wide range of topics he insisted he would stay. Independent of the White House. And he promised a crackdown on quote the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism. They of Alabama Republican also addressed. Accusations that he's made racist comments. People fairly promptly tried this label you as. A racist or bigot or. Whatever you want to say how does that make he'd feel. Well and does not fielder and there was an organized effort to Carriker cheer me as something that Lawson true. He was very painful it was an accurate then and does not accurate now. On the subject of amnesty for undocumented immigrants sessions said he would follow any laws passed by congress however he did say. A continuous cycle of amnesty encourages more illegal immigration. In the past sessions has called proposals to give people who entered the US illegally a path to citizenship. Record. Yes the Homeland Security secretary nominee John Kelly is back in Donald Trump's call for a wall at the Mexican border. In a questionnaire the retired marine general told the senate committee on Homeland Security. At closing the border would be his top priority. Now Kelly sent a wall would have to be supplemented with patrols by federal and local authorities.

