'Walls work, just ask Israel,' said President Trump

More
The president discussed his solution to the war on drugs in the East Room of the White House today.
2:41 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Walls work, just ask Israel,' said President Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47497529,"title":"'Walls work, just ask Israel,' said President Trump","duration":"2:41","description":"The president discussed his solution to the war on drugs in the East Room of the White House today.","url":"/Politics/video/walls-work-israel-president-trump-47497529","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.