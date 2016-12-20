Warrant Related to Clinton Emails to Be Unsealed Tuesday

More
A federal judge has ordered that a search warrant and supporting documents be unsealed that authorized the FBI in the final days before the presidential election to examine a laptop computer in connection with Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
0:33 | 12/20/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Warrant Related to Clinton Emails to Be Unsealed Tuesday
Today the FBI will unseal the search warrant used in the Clinton in help probe. A federal judge ordered the release of documents related to the FBI is reopening of that investigation October. Emails found that were discovered during an un related investigation. Of former congressman Anthony Weiner. Clinton has said the FBI's actions were a turning point in the campaign. And new overnight China has returned. The US underwater drone that it ceased last week the Pentagon says the drone was returned close to where was taken in the South China Sea. The seizure revved up tensions between the US and China.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44298122,"title":"Warrant Related to Clinton Emails to Be Unsealed Tuesday","duration":"0:33","description":"A federal judge has ordered that a search warrant and supporting documents be unsealed that authorized the FBI in the final days before the presidential election to examine a laptop computer in connection with Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.","url":"/Politics/video/warrant-related-clinton-emails-unsealed-tuesday-44298122","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.