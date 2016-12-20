Transcript for Warrant Related to Clinton Emails to Be Unsealed Tuesday

Today the FBI will unseal the search warrant used in the Clinton in help probe. A federal judge ordered the release of documents related to the FBI is reopening of that investigation October. Emails found that were discovered during an un related investigation. Of former congressman Anthony Weiner. Clinton has said the FBI's actions were a turning point in the campaign. And new overnight China has returned. The US underwater drone that it ceased last week the Pentagon says the drone was returned close to where was taken in the South China Sea. The seizure revved up tensions between the US and China.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.