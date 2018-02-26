Washington governor confronts Trump on proposal to arm teachers

"I have listened to the first-grade teachers, who don't want to be pistol-packing first-grade teachers," said Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee during a meeting at the White House.
Transcript for Washington governor confronts Trump on proposal to arm teachers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

