Transcript for WH continues to insist there's a trade deficit with Canada

US TR says that we had to trade surplus was Canada. The president says we don't have Ingraham. Well for one they're not taking into accounts some of the additional things like energy and timber. That would be included in those numbers and once you include those that shows that there actually is a deficit. John. And other economic indicators that it White House disagrees with them. Besides this particular economic indicator of EZ US cars putting out one number. We'll billion dollars plus he's saying that's not accurate what's your president fact complete. They're our plenty of things when she taken to the full account. All of the trade between the two countries. That showed that there actually is a deficit between listed John and his. Sarah has the value of sorts the other thing ask you the story which appeared first in the Washington Post about an audio. We're shooting from the fund raiser the president had been hit his tour but she's fifty. Was not. Exactly truthful. This conversation with his counterpart and a prime minister ago. And actually not what he said. Also other. All you have this other other times that the president has had conversations with his counterpart around the world. In which he is not accurate in terms of the conversation that he's happy with them. The president was Acker because there is a trade deficit that was the point he was making. Is that he didn't have to look at the specific figures because he knew that there was a trade deficit. Whether they got down into the dollar amount or not there is a trade deficit between the two countries. I don't have that number right in front of me but I know that we have it won't be happy about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.