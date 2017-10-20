Transcript for WH defends chief of staff: It's 'inappropriate' to debate a 'four-star general'

It seemed to speak apt and that you know that most of us are effusive in praising these FBI agents and when she was talking about what she did in congress should not talking now. Get security forty million dollars she was talking about naming the building sports obsessed I just keep them on. Recently grades and offers them hope that this. She also mention that just have had quite a few comments that day that weren't part of that speech and were part of that video that Rondo also witnessed by many people that were there. What general Kelley referenced yesterday valves specifically. Is exactly what goes there was a lot of grandstanding he was stunned that she had taken an opportunity to make an about herself. He could not smell as some questions please address that pretty early yesterday he does it wrong yesterday talking about getting money the money was the only go after. Helena helps you advancing bet that if you wanna get into a debate with a four star marine general I think that that's. If you some how inappropriate.

