WH: 'Disgraceful and laughable' to claim Trump is mentally unfit

More
Press secretary Sarah Sanders fielded questions today on Michael Wolff's explosive new book.
1:14 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WH: 'Disgraceful and laughable' to claim Trump is mentally unfit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52144809,"title":"WH: 'Disgraceful and laughable' to claim Trump is mentally unfit","duration":"1:14","description":"Press secretary Sarah Sanders fielded questions today on Michael Wolff's explosive new book.","url":"/Politics/video/wh-disgraceful-laughable-claim-trump-mentally-unfit-52144809","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.