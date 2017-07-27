WH responds to criticism of Trump's speech at Boy Scout event

More
Press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly touted the energy of the crowds responding to the president and said nothing about the substance of his remarks.
0:15 | 07/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WH responds to criticism of Trump's speech at Boy Scout event

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48893973,"title":"WH responds to criticism of Trump's speech at Boy Scout event","duration":"0:15","description":"Press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly touted the energy of the crowds responding to the president and said nothing about the substance of his remarks.","url":"/Politics/video/wh-responds-criticism-trumps-speech-boy-scout-event-48893973","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.