WH: No sanctions lifted until North Korea shows 'concrete actions' to denuclearize

More
"We're going to continue the maximum pressure campaign that has been ongoing [with] North Korea," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
1:02 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WH: No sanctions lifted until North Korea shows 'concrete actions' to denuclearize

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54670113,"title":"WH: No sanctions lifted until North Korea shows 'concrete actions' to denuclearize","duration":"1:02","description":"\"We're going to continue the maximum pressure campaign that has been ongoing [with] North Korea,\" press secretary Sarah Sanders said.","url":"/Politics/video/wh-sanctions-lifted-north-korea-shows-concrete-actions-54670113","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.