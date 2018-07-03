WH stands by claim Trump didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that the president has already prevailed in an arbitration over the dispute, but would not elaborate on what had occurred.
1:10 | 03/07/18

Transcript for WH stands by claim Trump didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels
There you said repeatedly that we've addressed our feelings on that situation. In. Regards to the stormy Daniels payment that specifically to I have to the president approved of the payment that was made in October oh points. T by has long time player. An advisor Bible college. What the president has addressed seized directly and made. Very well cleared that it none of these allegations are true. This cases already been been one in arbitration and anything beyond that Gallagher for you to the presence out outside counsel. When that the president addressed specifically. The cash payment. It was made in October when he's the president has denied the allegations against town. And again this case is art even won an arbitration anything beyond that I would refer you'd outside counsel. This time I have addressed this as far as I can go he did he know about the payment. Not that I'm aware of and again anything beyond what I've already given you I would refer you to the presence outside counsel state Colin Gaza since this has become. So generously. As he talked to Michael Cohen eyewitness I'm sorry as he talked Michael Collins about this week.

