Now Playing: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joins 'Powerhouse Politics'

Now Playing: Claire Danes talks politics in 'Homeland,' #MeToo movement, best advice she's received

Now Playing: White House Abuse Scandal

Now Playing: Weekend Rewind

Now Playing: Trump defending former White House staff secretary Rob Porter

Now Playing: Matthew Dowd on Porter allegations: It's a 'moral problem' allowed to 'fester' under Trump

Now Playing: Two White House aides resign after allegations of domestic abuse surface

Now Playing: 'Clearly there was a breakdown in process': Chris Christie on Porter's access to classified info

Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway: Trump has 'full confidence' in chief of staff, 'not actively searching' for replacements

Now Playing: President Trump sounds off after 2 staff members resign

Now Playing: Trump will not declassify Democratic rebuttal to Republican memo

Now Playing: Trump breaks silence on Rob Porter abuse allegations

Now Playing: Government goes into brief shutdown as senator delays votes

Now Playing: 'The battle is not over': FCC commissioner says on repeal of net neutrality protections

Now Playing: Trump 'surprised' by allegations of abuse involving staffer

Now Playing: Who is Ryan Zinke?

Now Playing: Lawmakers' late-night showdown ends with bipartisan budget deal

Now Playing: Pence bashes North Korea's military parade, endorses Trump's parade

Now Playing: Sen. Rand Paul: 'I can't in all honesty look the other way'