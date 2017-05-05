White House: Australia's health care system 'may not work in the United States'

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that Trump was "simply being complimentary of the prime minister, and I don't think it was much more than that."
Transcript for White House: Australia's health care system 'may not work in the United States'

