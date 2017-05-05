-
Now Playing: White House: Australia's health care system 'may not work in the United States'
-
Now Playing: Health care vote discussed during White House press briefing
-
Now Playing: House passes Republican health care bill
-
Now Playing: Democrats chant 'hey hey hey, goodbye' at GOP after health care bill passes
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill moves to Senate
-
Now Playing: Obama endorses Macron in French election
-
Now Playing: Health care bill vote goes down to the wire
-
Now Playing: Trump celebrates passage of Obamacare replacement bill
-
Now Playing: Protesters await President Trump outside Intrepid
-
Now Playing: GOP healthcare passes in the house scoring President Trump his first legislative victory
-
Now Playing: Trump promises religious leaders to give houses of worship their voices back
-
Now Playing: Protesters gather outside Capitol Hill following health care vote
-
Now Playing: Protesters gather outside the Intrepid ahead of Trump's arrival
-
Now Playing: House passes Obamacare replacement bill, what stays the same?
-
Now Playing: What's next for GOP's health care bill?
-
Now Playing: How GOP health care bill may affect women
-
Now Playing: What's new in the GOP health care bill?
-
Now Playing: Dr. Ben Carson says public housing shouldn't be too 'comfortable'
-
Now Playing: FBI's Comey says the FBI's impact on the election makes him 'mildly nauseous'
-
Now Playing: The moment House passed Obamacare replacement bill