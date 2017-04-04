Transcript for White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack

Last before I get on your questions as when we have a quick update on Syria so when I read this statement for you are obviously. As I conclude we we will put it out. Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people. Including women and children. Is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world. These heinous actions by. He does Sar Al outside regime. Are a consequence of the past administration's weakness. And you resolution. Period. President Obama said in 2012. That he would establish a quote unquote red line. Against the use of chemical weapons. And then did nothing period. The United States stands with our allies across the globe. To condemn this in Tarlow roll act.

