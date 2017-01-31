Transcript for White House Calls Democrats' Boycott of Trump Cabinet Nominees 'Outrageous'

The senate Democrats have done everything in their power to slow the work of the senate well the president continues its take decisive action. Just like he promised during think so it's unfortunate the senate Democrats remain so out of touch with the message that the American people sent this past November. The people want change president trump is delivering that change and the only response from senate Democrats a farce to stop trying to stall the core functions of our government. I know that I've repeated this every day but honestly it's getting a bit ridiculous the idea that these highly qualified nominees have the votes for their nominations. To me endorse senate committee and get a full vote are being stalled because Democrats are boycotting the committee vote is outrageous. The mere idea that they're not even showing up to hearings he's is truly outrageous so I'd like to give a special shout out to the folks at C span. For making sure that all of these embarrassing actions by senate Democrats get the wall to wall coverage that they deserve. Voters are gonna remember what senator stood in the way out when president trump by president from trying to solace agency and department heads the next time their name is on the ballot. I don't mean to sound like a broken record but the numbers don't lie sixteen to president trumps nominees to head major department agencies are still waiting to be confirmed. At the same time in 2009. President Obama only had seven these people winning confirmation 2001. President Bush held at two.

