Transcript for White House calls United passenger incident 'troubling'

Video that's being played across television United Airlines. Do you think the government should. Investigate then the industry as a whole it was pass through. I would just say that I I think there's been clearly and. Law enforcement is reviewing that situation I think. There's plenty of law enforcement to review a situation like that. And I know United Airlines has stated that they are currently reviewing their own policies. Let's let's not get ahead of where that review goes. It was it was an unfortunate. Incidents. Clearly we watch the video it's it is troubling to see how that was handled. But I'm not gonna add they have. Clearly stated their desire to review the situation. Law enforcers reviewing it and I think for us start to get in front of what should be very simple you know what. Local matter not necessarily. Need needing a federal response. I don't think anyone looks bad video and isn't a little disturbed another human being treated that way. But again I don't I think and one of the things that people have to understand is that when there is say. A potential. Law enforcement matters to for the for the president to weigh in. Pro or con would prejudice potential outcomes I don't want to get in but I think clearly watching another human being dragged down and I'll. Watching you know blood come from their face after hitting an arm rest whenever. I don't think there's a circumstance you can sit back and say this probably could have been handled a little bit better when you talk about another human being. But I again I don't think that it is my place to get in the middle of judging how company dealt with this I think there's clearly going to be enough review. Both on the corporate side and then on a law enforcement side on how this was handled but I I think from a human human standpoint to watch a human being get dragged down and dial. With their head banging off arm rests. And not think that it could have been handled better. I would assume that and we can probably all agree on the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.