White House Calls Yemen Raid a 'Huge Success'

The Trump administration's top spokesperson called a raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of one Navy SEAL and the likely deaths of civilians a "huge success," and rebuked any criticism of the operation as a "disservice" to the fallen SEAL.
0:35 | 02/09/17

