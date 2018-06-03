White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns after losing tariff battle

More
Cohn's resignation comes amid a bitter policy dispute on trade.
0:29 | 03/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns after losing tariff battle
However on some breaking news that a nation's capital on another high level departure from the trump administration the president's top economic advisor Gary Collins. Announced his resignation comes just days after Cohen sharply disagreed with president trump over his plans to impose tariffs on imports. Of steel and aluminum cone said in a statement it was his honor to serve the administration president trump despite. The disagreements that Colin serve the country. Distinction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53568011,"title":"White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns after losing tariff battle","duration":"0:29","description":"Cohn's resignation comes amid a bitter policy dispute on trade.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-chief-economic-adviser-gary-cohn-resigns-53568011","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.