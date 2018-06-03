Transcript for White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns after losing tariff battle

However on some breaking news that a nation's capital on another high level departure from the trump administration the president's top economic advisor Gary Collins. Announced his resignation comes just days after Cohen sharply disagreed with president trump over his plans to impose tariffs on imports. Of steel and aluminum cone said in a statement it was his honor to serve the administration president trump despite. The disagreements that Colin serve the country. Distinction.

