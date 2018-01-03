White House chief of staff jokes his job is a punishment from God

Speaking at an event in Washington honoring former leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, Kelly said he didn't want to leave his job running the department.
I have almost no right to be approved the stage of I was in the departed every right now he Isakson as everyone appears every day. I went. I. True truly it six months. The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from one of the great donors my life be in the secure elements security. But I did something wrong and god punish Bernard.

