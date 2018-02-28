Transcript for White House communications director Hope Hicks to resign: Sources

This is an ABC news special report. George Stephanopoulos. And good afternoon we're coming on the air right now because we've just burned into news has just learned that the president's closest personally communications director hope picks. Is resigning from her position in the White House she is the communications director right now she said coming off eight hours of testimony yesterday. Before the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors he's been with president trump. From the very beginning of his campaign want to go straight to our senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Get Donna pretty frenetic scene here at this White House right now I just met Sarah Sanders outside of her office as this news was breaking she did indeed confirm that hope can hope picks the longtime. Eight and White House communications director had to resign the the date and the timeline for this resignation have not yet been established we are expecting a statement from cirrus Sanders momentarily. But indeed it is true she has resigned it got a few statements here that are just coming in from this White House. President of the United States says hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years she is a Smart. And as thoughtful as they come a truly great person I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future. Chief John as chief of staff John Kelly is also has released a similar statement praising hope picks work and hope picks herself has a statement. That we've just received quote there are no words to adequately express my gratitude to president trop I wish the president. And his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country say George we are still waiting. For details on this but you mentioned right etiquette negate this comes a day after hope hicks had that. Nearly nine hour testimony with congressional investigators. On Capitol Hill as they are investigating questions about Russian interference. It also comes in the wake of this headline in the New York Times this morning hope hicks told those investigators that as tied at times. She has had to. Make what she called white lies on behalf of the president of the United States. A we don't know the reason for hope picks resigning I had my John my colleague Jon Karl is here with me right now I think he's gonna come in and and and help out on this reporting as well because these this news is just linking George. And John W bring that you don't bring in Pierre Thomas achieved just correspondent is what the pivot generally begin. We view as I said at the top. Hope picks has been their from the very beginning started out. Sort of as an aide to camp was always by the present inside a rose to communications director in the White House she has been by his side. Hours after hour after hour every single day and this presidency. Obsolete every step of the way during this presidency George and going back to the dawn of the trump campaign she was one of a handful. Of staffers it was we that the president even before he declared he was running for president. Single handedly handling all of his communications the person. By his side at trump tower. By his side during the transition and by his side here at the white ass in fact George. Hope picks office and you know the geography of the of the west wing quite well hope picks office even though she took on the role communications director remained right. Out I'd barely even an obvious she's basically in the Oval Office suite of course we see here right there with the chief of the former staff secretary to write us rob Porter. She had had a personal relationship with him of course he was facing his own questions about his background checks than background of domestic abuse that. She faced some questions as well for her role in the initial statements about. That resignation in his position. App slowly and she she was involved in the response. Either the public response from the White House that even the Oceanic clear conflict of interest. Some one of the many things in him in recent weeks that she has been criticized for here at the want to. Bring in our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is welcome Erie district to see you talk about that almost nine hours before the House Intelligence Committee yesterday the fact. That OPEC's was by the president's side for so many hours and days. And weeks I since his presidency began means that she has a special interest as well to the special counsel Robert Mueller she spent at least two days I believe testifying in meeting with his. Investigators. And of particular interest there is her role in. Helping the president draft this statement about that famous trump terror meeting has signed on junior's involved in which was highly misleading. That's right George annual college sees in direct conflict. With mark carollo who was the former spokesman for the trumps defense. Fund and council and me. And basically carollo has said that hips helped to write that statement and then when question about whether it was misleading or not. Basically said that it would never get out enters the real reason. For that. Trump tower meeting that it was designed to get negative information about Hillary Clinton. But they wrote the statement was made his appeared it was about Russian adoptions. I'm mark carollo is basically beat the case that they knew full well that that was not what it was about but not that statement. Anyway torch much more to learn about the resignation of hope takes more turmoil at the Wessels take a look at all of the turnover. In this first fourteen months present has lost nationals here advisor several communications aides a Press Secretary White House chief of staff. Now his closest personally hope hicks has also announced that she is resigning from the white icing at police breaking news any time a gallon in the ABC news happen of course will be a full wrap up tonight. On world news and they would gave me her.

