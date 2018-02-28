-
Now Playing: Trump embraces call for background checks for gun purchases
-
Now Playing: In rare move, Sessions pushes back on Trump attack
-
Now Playing: White House communications director Hope Hicks to resign: Sources
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for raising minimum age to buy all guns to 21
-
Now Playing: Trump vows executive actions to ban bump stocks
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain gives update on John McCain's health, responds to Trump's CPAC comments
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner's security clearance downgraded
-
Now Playing: Trump names new advisory chairman, vows to make HBCUs 'a major priority'
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner's security clearance downgraded: Sources
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks declines to answer some committee questions
-
Now Playing: WH press secretary Sarah Sanders takes questions on Russian election interference and more
-
Now Playing: Trump: I'd have rushed into Florida school during shooting
-
Now Playing: Representing a parent in office: What's fair?
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump says question about dad's accusers was 'inappropriate'
-
Now Playing: Trump promises action on guns, praises NRA
-
Now Playing: Republican lawmaker threatens Delta after airline nixes NRA discount
-
Now Playing: Democrats deny GOP claims that Russia probe was started as a political witch hunt
-
Now Playing: Washington governor confronts Trump on proposal to arm teachers
-
Now Playing: White House won't say if Trump supports background checks
-
Now Playing: Trump's longtime personal pilot being considered to lead FAA