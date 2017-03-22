White House 'condemns' London terror attack

More
Press secretary Sean Spicer said the White House has offered the "full support of the U.S. in responding to the attack."
0:39 | 03/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House 'condemns' London terror attack
First the top I want to note that the president. Has been briefed on the situation in London. He just spoke to prime minister maim or have a readout on that situation that calls in we obviously condemn today's attack in west minister. Which the United Kingdom is treating it as an act of terrorism. And we applaud the quick response. The boat British police in their first responders. Mate situation the victims. In this part thought our thoughts and prayers. The city of Monday's London in her majesty's government have the full support of the US government responding to the attack and bringing those to justice who were responsible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46307492,"title":"White House 'condemns' London terror attack","duration":"0:39","description":"Press secretary Sean Spicer said the White House has offered the \"full support of the U.S. in responding to the attack.\"","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-condemns-london-terror-attack-46307492","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.