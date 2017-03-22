Transcript for White House 'condemns' London terror attack

First the top I want to note that the president. Has been briefed on the situation in London. He just spoke to prime minister maim or have a readout on that situation that calls in we obviously condemn today's attack in west minister. Which the United Kingdom is treating it as an act of terrorism. And we applaud the quick response. The boat British police in their first responders. Mate situation the victims. In this part thought our thoughts and prayers. The city of Monday's London in her majesty's government have the full support of the US government responding to the attack and bringing those to justice who were responsible.

