Transcript for White House confirms warning from Obama on hiring Flynn

The president doesn't disclose details of meetings that he has which in this case was an hourlong meeting but it's true that the president made it President Obama made it known it. He wasn't exactly a fan of general plans. Which is frankly shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone given that. General Flynn had worked for President Obama was an outspoken critic of President Obama shortcoming specifically as it related to his. Lack of strategy confronting crisis and other threats round. That we're facing America so that the question you have to ask yourself really is a President Obama was truly concerned. About general plan why didn't he suspend general when security clearance which they just re approved months earlier. Additionally why did the Obama administration let him go to Russia for a pay speaking engagement received three and there were steps that they could have taken that. If they did that was truly concerned more than just a person that they didn't have that behind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.