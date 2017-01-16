Transcript for White House Correspondents' Association President on Press Relations Under Trump Administration

You guys think so much for joining us and even smiling eagle and I'm here with Japanese and he is the president of the White House correspondents association and the White House reporter from Reuters. Where here's a little bit more about the incoming administration and their relationship. But the press service you have questions that you want to ask Japanese streaming them off video and we're trying to live. Your eyes customs and Jack thank you so much and no he happily. Oh where is logo remain president it's we appreciate you joining us and I I haven't looked. Present White House correspondent for. About the way it's. White House Correspondents' Association representing the restaurant owners plan. I would push for access on a daily basis. Presidency would advisors. People around him. Yes but as the interlocutor with me presses and the White House when there are complex or when there is she's. Tacoma between. Each of those it was important. Marty so that's that's my job is the presence organized. Your colleagues and I were recruited here that happiness and it was about. How important that is. You just hanging with including secretary Sean -- over the weekend thanks for a lot of issues on the plus. Talk a little bit more about eating us. Sure it's another reason for that meeting on its there were some reports. Of maintenance on. Confirm or comment on that they intend to work. Considering. Moving the briefing out of this press briefing room to a larger space also on the White House complex. I'm we wanted to get more information about what they intended and what they have in mind for that it's important that correspondents association Mickey. The streaking through space and that we continue to have meetings here. Usually because just back there in that direction. The press who worked serenity bases has workspace well and it's important for us to maintain that proximity right behind that door. Here is where. Press staff the president. You have access physical access to that area. And that. Access is important for us and it worked for democracy and transparency provides. Well and in the tribal initiation or every. The reason that that might happen once or about our airspace that he's a rest area athletes 49 the currency. Is there an argument he is bigger than having more access for more press outlook isn't good things. You know if that's it that's the only thing that they're concerned about them that it was obvious one thing. I guess our concern is that we're out of the concert would precipitate a requirement that press White House that's what we sure what else the thing. We're we're the orange and White House response to secede. Absolutely supports. The idea many journalists. Everything possible. But it is important to keep in mind that every administration start. As a lot of there's a lot of interest for reporters. Sure that's true what happens. Or having 300 want to press call for example wish. The truffles are experiencing right now with their vehicles doesn't necessarily translate into many people coming everything that White House. So what we were eager to to work with them on this. What were you saw some pictures. The secret is that was reviewed this restaurant. It's me. We'll let you released a statement talking about you fired. Meaning was shocked by air and innovative said that. Mr. secretary if talked about his concern for the forum is an during the interactions. That he present on child. We need is there you know is there is concern that. Christina Park in the last. Reach out and put him in a way that it doesn't appreciate the way of publication is reporting on something we'll let them know it's palpable lack Washington Post that press credentials were revoked during the campaign. Is there any concern into the carried that type of behavior over injuring his administration asked. Well we certainly can't ignore the fact that that was done during the campaign. But we have very clear that the incoming administration. Something. Immediately association would find unacceptable. I'm. Cautiously optimistic that they will speed they governing as a lot different. Jamie preside over here and now here. Is over. With us as a nation respond. If ports. I you know look at this sort of mechanical it's not entirely hypothetical as we said because we know that it happened during the campaign I I guess they'll wanna common we respond over what's gonna happen here. War. That not to happen and I say beyond. And then he's let's hope they are. But the move yeah it would still be on the West Coast fronts but out of the White House. Is there any concern about act fast or anything when it's time for into the passing able to move around if everything's normal there. Soviet space I guess that they're considering is that building to sort of down. Across the road over here which has these days part of the White House complex. The press would have to be escorted to get over there don't have freedom of movement over. This case is ported over there eastward that I suspect that's what would happen is that we just decide to happen. Some briefings over there. The principal resident resident here. But again I guess the broader concern as the lines and it is true here which is that. Something like. Read Sunni broader sense. Well it looks like we might have any questions about joint address last. Kerry and that's what difference does that make that grim used to be swimming pool which is why it's a smaller waist and of the news media has covered stories. You might be only getting your news on Twitter FaceBook so you can change the words are altered at all. Well it does make it there. Once I guess because it's important for reporters. And journalists opportunity to ask questions through Twitter. Isn't very important. Look at president elect has used to get his message out but we can't ask questions of whether we have to we will ask. Questions that people actually work for the president elect and the president elect himself while he's president here that's the reason we're having a briefing room at all. Reversing to bring you. Let's immediately. Expect to hear more about Turkey and what do you know what Kathy laid out past promises. Last week you know kind of continuity between presidential. You press conference slated. Leaving yeah. Aren't we you've had options tonight or access they articulated to you what what they're doing you know. Course on stage. You're so as far as the daily briefing as concerns us on Decatur that he's planning and doing something. Everyday I may not be what you consider regular traditional everything that was televised and I think his. Televised pieces that they are still mulling over. So I have I imagine that that's something that name me shake up a little bit. But he is committed to at least having. Some kind of scenario every day where reporters are able cost. And get to the other part and that's what don't the council felt something don't know. That's an idea what will Obama. In terms of the briefing yes yeah well I guess what we don't know is how often of the didn't want him there. Obviously our colleagues in the television world like to have everything camera. And particularly that he team. I think I thought well C. College news history and language. According my most important priorities responses decision. Is to make sure that everyone in the in the press tour all different outlets have a chance to get there. Questions asked and our jobs. It strictly a question from a lot of people are way seeing. There. Skepticism. Quote fake news. It is very you know. What is there as starting gate keeping that occurs as far as. Who is allowed to be in the press briefing room and who is an Andes under this administration. When he and to speak for the next. So that's basically a question about credentialing. And credential is done by the White House and and the Secret Service which. We have to do about carjacker people's congress the white. Such correspondence association has done an awfully credentialing. And he encouraged any accredited journalists. Less to recover the White House or wants to attend a briefing to come home. And think you're looking for this next administration and in the inner action. The administration pressed for. I hope that we can have a constructive relationships with the incoming administration can be taken steps to build that. Absolutely that we actors who grew bored it was. And Lester in the other than a minute we're. It's likely as within the administration that there will be some tension between the press corps. And a White House says. Part of working life here and that is okay. Who want to be able to right about that. When necessary that we. They had a chance to get their message out but we have a chance to report. Vigorously. The news and he's much and think Uga history joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.