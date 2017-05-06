Transcript for White House deals with distractions

Thus there Huckabee Sanders this afternoon not Sean Spicer. And she was asked about that she said that he had been upgraded the spice -- an upgraded that he had other duties that he was tending to and that he was just filling in for the day Mary Alice anything notable about the fact that he was not delivering the press briefing today. We you know this get. About that question just tacking at about distractions things that keep this White House from passing bills and getting things done from staying on message. You know not only his Twitter account but also this White House shake up constant. In fighting staff changes talk of staff changes. It it really is just another sort of distraction. From wet from the work that needs to be died in the White House so you know I at a lottery too much into whether or not science based Telecom act. Silly that the podium Katherine went surely no more. But let all of that speculation sort of the internal gossip. Just another distraction in a lot of way. Well cavern jumpin on that because we have heard discussion of of some we've heard rumors since because some reshuffling. Of the communications staff forty hearing. Well Katie I think that's right and I think that the might he that the former comes Specter hit his resignation last week with the sky the start of office you saw. Which on doing less on camera briefings he saw his and department heads coming on me on camera briefings and and Sean doing them off camera this was there's Sanders since the stories of the staff shake up since. Mike dubbed he left here last week last Friday this isn't first on camera briefing so. We too much into it there's been some chatter about Sean you know is saying I don't want to do the briefings as much. Any more organ that we're gonna let their Sanders did and horses are first on immigrant but there's no there's no real. Signal from the White House that this will become more permanent thing in as you know the president's office said. I wouldn't do press conferences every two weeks I want to do this myself so food as we may be seeing the president instead of anybody on. That would certainly athletes. It out and I would pick. Ever marry Alice thank you both sides for your time as after. But Morris to welcome bush at ABC news headquarters in Europe of course we always have much warm politics and world events on abcnews.com. Please tune in and we'll see tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.