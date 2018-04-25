Transcript for White House defending VA secretary pick as senators review allegations against him

Doctor Jackson's record as a White House position has been impeccable. In fact because doctor Jackson has worked with an arm's reach of three residents. He is received more betting than most nominees. Given is unique position of trust and responsibility doctor Jackson's background and character were evaluated during three different administrations. Doctor Jackson has had at least four independent background investigations conducted during his time at the White House. Including an FBI investigation conducted as part of the standard nomination vetting process. During each of those investigations doctor Jackson received unanimous praise from dozens of witnesses in the investigations revealed no areas of concern. Doctor Jackson has received glowing evaluations from his superiors including several from President Obama. Which says such as doctor Jackson should continue to promote the head of his peers and are ready at a level of performance and responsibility that exceeds its current.

