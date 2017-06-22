Transcript for White House defends Trump's original 'tapes' tweet

The president can read this you let it go on for 41 days. Records he. We 41 days ago seem to be. You know very content on this message to call me you better hope there are no tapes and he was asked repeatedly. During the intervening weeks whether or not tapes existed you were asked many times straw was asked what YY thinking why what what what was what was he doing. I don't lose again and again he's answered the question he gave a town line and a friend which he was needed that he's about end of this weekend he's on the. You a sense from what what was behind the original suggestion from 1041 days ago that there. Me case. Look I think it was pretty clear in that original statement that he hoped for his sake and that was I think the very intention and he's. Laid out his position on whether or not he personally was involved in that in this week's next. Thanks Sarah I'm just curious about the president's revelation about which letter. That he has no knowledge and any tapes. Didn't have any tapes and possession of the tapes. What can you tell the American people about why he decided to sort of make the entrance at least at some point that maybe that would be today. It's look I think their presidents. Statement via Twitter today is extremely clear I don't have anything at B on the statements. And the species births. Here's why it took so long day's news be laid to rest and what is it any law scholars. You guys asked for an answer he gave you one he said he would have it T about it is this week which he did. And be on time in the attic English speaking for this morning's I'm not aware of anything I think his statement here's pretty clear. We did threaten chains. Not that I'm aware of I don't think so. So why again I was compelled urges deadlines. I mean that was has been laid out I believe also by congress. They wanted an instrument of Leslie.

