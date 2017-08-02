Transcript for White House Defends Trump's Tweet Against Nordstrom

I think this is less Stanley business and an attack on his daughter. He ran for president he won he's leading this country and I think for people to take out. Their concern about his actions or his executive orders and members of the Stanley has every right to stand up for his family in and I applied there there their business activities they're success. So look when it comes to. His Stanley I think he's been very clear how proud he is of what they do and what they've accomplished and for someone to take out there concerned with his policies. On a family member of her case is just is not except on the president has every right as a father to stand up and. Nordstrom is not this is not a political decisions of businesses and knocked out his you know his issues. Divorce yourself separate herself as to how she being treated unfairly if she's not quite good. Clearly targeting of her brand and it's her name's not that Lester she's not exactly running the company still her name on it and there's clearly efforts that. Two. To undermine any based on her father's positions on stick our particular policy cities take this is a direct attack. On his policies. And heard her name as of in and so that that there's clearly an attempt. For him to stand up for her because she's being maligned because they have a problem with his policies.

