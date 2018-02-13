Transcript for White House denies contradicting FBI over Porter

We explain the process extensively last week. The White House personnel security office staffed by career officials. Received information last year. And what they consider to be the final background investigation report in November. That they had not made a final recommendation for adjudication to the White House because the process was still ongoing when rob Porter resigns. In the view of personnel security office the FBI's July report record significant additional investigate Torre filled work. Before personnel security office could begin to I await the information for adjudication. As director ray said information was still coming to the White House personnel security office in February. Is the White House still maintaining that John Kelly really had no idea about these mountains of domestic abuse until this story broke. I know it'd be the best information that I have and that's my understanding and does the president. Boom the women again the president takes. All of these accusations very seriously he believes in due process. About everything else he supports the victims of any type of violence. And certainly would condemn any violence against anyone still haven't heard him say that himself the cameras were kind of anti union president dictated to me specifically that comment yesterday which pirate out to you guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.