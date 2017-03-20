White House digs in on Trump wiretapping

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he's not backing down.
0:38 | 03/20/17

Transcript for White House digs in on Trump wiretapping
Following this testimony it's clear that nothing is changed senior Obama intelligence official have gone on record confirm that there's no evidence. They trump Russia collusion. The Obama's CIA director said so Obama's Director of National Intelligence sent so. And we take them at their word. He says. There is no information and support allegations. Against President Obama. So is the president prepared to withdraw that accusation. Brought home where what where who are we started hearing. It still ongoing. And then as contract chairman unions mention this is wanted a series of hearings. That will be happening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46260429,"title":"White House digs in on Trump wiretapping","duration":"0:38","description":"White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he's not backing down.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-digs-trump-wiretapping-46260429","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
