White House disputes report Trump revealed classified information to Russians

More
National security adviser H.R. McMaster called the Washington Post report "false."
0:42 | 05/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House disputes report Trump revealed classified information to Russians
There's nothing different things were seriously and that the story divert people. The story came out tonight as reported its fault. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of all the press. Sort through countries including. Breakfast of aviation. At no time had no side. We're intelligence sources or methods discussed. And the president did not disclose. Any military operation that was not already publicly known. Two other senior officials were present including the secretary of state remember that he received way to set stuff. Draw the record accounts should outweigh those men and others were. I was in the room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47429139,"title":"White House disputes report Trump revealed classified information to Russians","duration":"0:42","description":"National security adviser H.R. McMaster called the Washington Post report \"false.\"","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-disputes-report-trump-revealed-classified-information-47429139","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.