Transcript for White House Doubles Down on Holocaust Statement

The statement was always. Written with the help of an individual has but Jewish and the descendants of holocaust survivors. To suggest that. That remembering the Holocaust. In acknowledging all of the people. Jewish Gypsies priest disabled gays and as we and he. Is it is frank it is pathetic that people are picking on a statement I remember we issued a statement at Christmas time. Calling Christ the king in many of these reporters that are in this room another wife started wondering whether referring to the king as the president elect. You know offensive that western Christians. I mean it to the idea that your nit picking a statement that sought to remember. This tragic event that occurred. And the people who died and it is just ridiculous. I I think. And I think to sit dared suggest that he was trying to single out anything in it and in any people of which he is shown such tremendous respect for. And such a willingness in terms of the State of Israel to go out there and show the partnership. That he needs to exist between us and and respect and when you contrast that frankly a statement. A statement. And you look at the actions of the last administration. Yeah Randy plea deal then giving. Palestine is in equal footing in terms of the amendment that was passed the UN security council on their way out the door. To compare a statement. That remembers the Holocaust with the actions of the last eight years in the disrespect that was shown to Israel. Is unbelievable. Where the questions about the UN Security Council resolution it came forward. And the idea of this unprecedented step that the outgoing administrations to cook. As acute massive slap in the face of Israel we're we're the questions that. I did I say that notes. I know what I notice I didn't state your name. I'm not but it saint. No I'm not getting into who wrote it but he has several members of the Jewish faith on his senior staff and he suggested. It it was an omission of anything ounces is kind of ridiculous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.