Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner to Trump: Reversal of transgender bathroom guidance is 'disaster'

Now Playing: Top Trump advisors take the stage at CPAC

Now Playing: White House: Expect 'greater enforcement' of marijuana laws

Now Playing: Transgender activists speak out at CPAC

Now Playing: Mike Pence delivers remarks at CPAC

Now Playing: Rising tensions over immigration

Now Playing: White House: Expect 'greater enforcement' of marijuana laws

Now Playing: Protesters gather outside Rep. Martha McSally Town Hall in Sahuarita, AZ

Now Playing: Recap of CPAC day two speakers, remarks and panel sessions

Now Playing: Conservative transgender activists on the state of the Republican Party

Now Playing: Conservative transgender activists react to the repeal of federal school bathroom guidelines

Now Playing: Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'

Now Playing: Steve Bannon says media 'always wrong' about Trump

Now Playing: DeVos slams Obama's transgender bathroom rule as 'overreach'

Now Playing: President Trump rolls back transgender bathroom guidance

Now Playing: Democratic leaders make their final pitch for DNC chair

Now Playing: President Trump: Deportation efforts 'a military operation'

Now Playing: Barbara Bush: In a minute

Now Playing: White House readies 1st Trump budget, which could take aim at popular programs