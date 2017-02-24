White House: Expect 'greater enforcement' of marijuana laws

The White House indicated Thursday that the enforcement of federal laws on recreational marijuana will increase during President Donald Trump's tenure in office.
{"id":45709555,"title":"White House: Expect 'greater enforcement' of marijuana laws","duration":"0:56","description":"The White House indicated Thursday that the enforcement of federal laws on recreational marijuana will increase during President Donald Trump's tenure in office.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-expect-greater-enforcement-marijuana-laws-45709555","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
