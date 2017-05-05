White House says first female chief usher 'left on very good terms'

Residence staff first learned of Angella Reid's firing when they arrived at work this morning.
0:23 | 05/05/17

Comments
Transcript for White House says first female chief usher 'left on very good terms'
She is no longer employed here at the White House. But we left on very good terms and wish her the very best and certainly hope for. Great things for her in the future however it's not uncommon that you might have a transition. Staff when a new administration comes in and it's simply nothing more than that and we certainly wish her again the very best.

