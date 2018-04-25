Transcript for White House fights federal judge's ruling that DACA protections must continue

Dock a program violates federal law President Obama went around congress. He created illegal dock dock a program. We believe the judge's ruling is extraordinarily broad and wrong on the law. What's worse is that it creates an incentive for more illegal immigrant youth to come here and causes them to expect similar judicial policies be applied to them. This ruling is good news for smuggling organizations and criminal networks and horrible news for our national security it's time for congress to do with the president has called on them to do. An offer to be part of it actually fixes problems. Still the main argument by the administration. That the reason why it was necessary to. Cut off was because it right lawsuits. Republican attorneys general. But certainly a big part. Us knowing that this is an illegal program. And some than that congress has the ability to actually create laws. And they're the ones that have to be part of this process and fix this problem.

