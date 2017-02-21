Transcript for White House: Mass deportation not the goal of immigration actions

Thank you on immigration on the DHS memo to two parts a frightening. Is one of the goals here mass deportation now. This isn't what I think. What we have to get back to his understanding a couple things. There's a law in place that says you know if your in this country illegally. That we have an obligation to make sure that the people who are in this need in our country are here illegally. What the order sets out today is insurers that the million or so people that have been adjudicated already. That there is a that ice prioritizes. Creates a system prior organization and make sure that that we. Walk through that system in a way that protects this country that this is consistent with everything the president has talked about. Which is prioritizing. The people who are here who represent a threat to public safety private criminal record and all this does is lay out the exact procedures to make sure. That it did that subgroup of people. Who pose a threat to our nation because of a conviction are a violation. Public safety or have a criminal record RGK first and foremost that that's it planes have so. Is then a follow up to that is the White House's message today to undocumented people in this country whose only crime is being in this country illegally. Don't worry or you're right notice. It's the message from this White House and from the ths is that those people who are in this country and posing a threat to our public safety. Or have committed any crime. Will be the first ago and we'll be aggressively making sure that Packers. That that that is what the priorities but what about others who walked out there watching it carefully right now to see a that the president has said. Multiple times that we've got to look at this issue on a very very case you know holistic way. And the number one priority when you look at the scope of how many people in the country illegally. The number one priority is making sure that people who pose a threat to this country. Are immediately dealt with and this is not a small group of people we're talking close to a million people who have already been adjudicated. And had their their status process through a formal due process. You know system. And so what we need to do now is to make sure that we focus the resources and efforts on those people going first informants and the fact sheet. Any information we put out lays that out very very clearly. You know what what is being done for so long. The people at ICC BP had their hands hands cuffed behind them and when they were going to. Deal with the mission of their job. The last administration had so many carve outs for who could be and who couldn't be adjudicated. They made it very difficult for the customs enforcement people to do their job and enforce the laws of this country. But right now what we've done is to make sure that they have the ability and the giants and the resources. To do with date what their mission this and that's it plain and simple and the president is consistent with his priority and ensure that those people who pose a threat to this country. Are the first once ago. We'll. It. Yeah this way. Six. Please take. Yes I think this is this is via and this is what has. Basically talk to Cecilia about witches. The president's made clear when you have whatever 121415. Million people in the country. Legally then there has to be a system of priority and right now ice is priority. He's going to make sure that we focus first and foremost on that he's specifically. In the guidance it talks about that doc and dot in less they put in lest someone. Who fits under that program has fits into the subcategory. Is not subject to what is being dealt with now remember everybody who is here. Illegally. Is subject to removal and any time that is consistent with every every country not just our secure in this country. In an illegal manner. That obviously that there's a provision that could can ensure that he be removed but the priority that the president's laid forward. And the priority at ice is putting forward to DHS's guidance is to make sure that the people who have committed. Crime or pose a threat to our public safety are our priority. Their efforts first reform.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.