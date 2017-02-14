Transcript for White House: No Michael Flynn contact with Russia during campaign

Dot com. Back in January the president said that nobody in his campaign have been in touch with the Russians. Now today can you still say definitively that nobody on the trump campaign not even. General Flynn had any contact with the Russians before the election. My understanding is it what general plan has now expressed his during. Transition period what we were very clear that during the transition period. He did fee he did speak with the ambassador I'm talking but during the campaign I don't have any I there's nothing that would conclude -- did anything different has changed with respect that time period and why would the president if he was notified seventeen days ago. That Flynn had misled the vice president other officials here. And that he was a potential threat to blackmail by the Russians why would he be kept on for almost three weeks. That's not that's X assumes a lot of things that are not true. The president was informed of this he asked the White House counsel to review the situation the first matter was whether there is a legal issue. We had to review that whether there was a legal issue which the White House counsel concluded there was not. As I've seen in my comments this was an active trust whether or not he actually misled the vice president was the issue. And that was ultimately what led to the president asking for an accepting the resignation of general Flint. That's it pure and simple is a matter of trust we went through a very deliberative process it very thorough review. The first part of it was clearly to understand the legal aspect to this. And that was simply concluded there was no legal aspect and then what happens the president about I would trust aspect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.