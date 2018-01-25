White House to offer pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million in new immigration deal

The White House is presenting a new immigration framework to Congress.
01/25/18

Transcript for White House to offer pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million in new immigration deal
We're back we're following breaking news right now moments ago the White House releasing its new immigration proposal and as part of that proposal. Doctor recipients will be eligible for citizenship. In ten to twelve years. In all there will be one point eight million people who can apply for legal status this is a much larger group than anticipated. It's a big concession by the trump administration that larger pool participants. The proposal though also asked for twenty billion dollars for the wall we'll have a course more on this coming up on ABC. World news tonight.

