White House offers beer anecdote to explain tax reform

More
Sarah Sanders began the White House press briefing with a math problem.
2:58 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House offers beer anecdote to explain tax reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50817775,"title":"White House offers beer anecdote to explain tax reform","duration":"2:58","description":"Sarah Sanders began the White House press briefing with a math problem.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-offers-beer-anecdote-explain-tax-reform-50817775","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.