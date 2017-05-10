Transcript for White House open to conversation on bump stocks

Hello and welcome to the briefing room on ABC news political director Rick Klein joined today by making use for Pennsylvania Avenue team. They're Alice parks for our political team will be. Up on Capitol Hill with Alley wrote in two covers all things and it crossing will be joined in a few minutes from the White House floor by Katherine all of the White House where. So guys hope to have lines to get through today. Victory a week and that's guns and some movement from the White House that came on the heels of movement on the right. He looks like there's that chance against all that'll predictions that might actually be gone legislation. At least gun regulations that comment track. That's rightly we did hear from Sarah Sanders that the White House is opened to do. This being looked at which is a step forward for we hear him talk about that this isn't time. One thing I'd point out house GOP today a group of lawmakers writing a letter to the ATF the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Asking them to review. The regulations that are already on the books so could this all be done outside of Capitol Hill are without seeing any legislation it's possible they say they're ready to move. If that's not possible that they are ready to move on legislation. Us. But it Mary Alice big deal not a big deal you have the NRA coming on board in an accepting this we presume it's involve some kind of action either administrative legislatively. What site is. This is an off ramp. From. How did a lot of discussion about guns that rose almost instant. Huge deal still in that right it obviously gives Republicans a lot of cover especially if something that they can do. Legislatively in executive or executive action outs in congress but still talking about Republicans. At the white house on Capitol Hill. Being willing to engage in any conversation and that isn't about more guns more places more of the time that is unique that is different that is something we have not. Eight years as intriguing to me. That though that the White House didn't think could be in terms of right out our affairs has did not directly. Criticize Obama it was his ETF we've heard from a whole bunch of Republicans that that actually allow the sale of these. Of these accessories. They came close but also intriguing that they didn't shut the doors she took the door to other consideration people. I think it's because this I'm stuck isn't really specific. Technology in the village about the Republicans can really. Understand it there's this continent facts in this go around asking what's been alluding so many of these. Other iterations of this debate how to not horrific accident or Rick Dickinson horrific tragedy. And then the policy prescriptions are often really sweeping both sides say that it's just two extra. In this case Republicans can say are we can pass this one rule we could make this one change and we actually prevents someone and making Las Vegas shooter down. We're gonna bring in our our other correspondent Kelli Rogan up on Capitol Hill and Catherine falters over at the White House here in the briefing room recapping. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Derry news the briefing from today let's start with you Catherine over at the White House. Was this is surprised to see that the impeachment on these issue real movement on this issue. And in his or since that I follow up by more. There's obviously a chance that it could be followed up online this that you guys were saying about bonds stocks before. Before I came in but I thought it was interesting here is that you know the NRA cannot let that statement write them or hand in. Ferro was confronted with that statement that they want to regulate is but she said yeah we have to determine. What caused this is where open to having the conversation she said that that topic came up. I'm with lawmakers who were traveling with the president yesterday. But still you know they want to determine how to how to move forward on the she's having another that legislation. Out there by Republicans. An in Democrats on the hill but still not winning is far. Into the water as the NRA did. I think that's right an Alley Rogan on Capitol Hill it it seems like he momentum for this has been building over the last couple days again maybe against the lot of predictions. The White House is always kind of leaked to this party you're picking up a whole lot of folks saying that their interest in having hearings at the very place. At the very least Republicans up here that I talked to today most of them say they're open to holding hearings on bump stocks. It to quote to paraphrase Neil Armstrong though. That would be a small step for man but defiantly. For members of congress because as you recall the last time the senate tried to pass comprehensive gun control legislation was backing when he thanked me. After the Newtown disasters they haven't made any progress since then they partly been talking to one another about this issue. And now Republicans saying they are willing to at least six loire. The idea of banning this specific accessory that was used in the Las Vegas shooting so we're seeing a lot of movement here it might look like baby steps to -- out folks outside congress but it's a massive shift. And could signal some some movement on the issue wrecked. It a giant leap for an irate he Allen and I so let's let's talk about the palace -- story of the week Rex Tillerson yesterday I was for the cameras. And it doesn't see any what he what he was alleged that. The more. That he does he is Smart he is Smart and very or learned about the president. But he is if she prefers her dodging your quest and Manassas arsonist asked about that that that exactly today and happen well we didn't hear. From from Cyrus Sanders he's any kind of ill feelings toward Rex Tillerson they're not gonna get back and developing verbal back and forth as it. Is that your sense in in reporting this outfit whatever feud that might have been between rest Palestinian president trump is the one. In a lot of things happen behind the scenes here I mean you don't know. What the president is thinking does it really think anger these comments were made. Right here. We did about how that you never never now using wood spirit came out Saturday. Com easy to think I'm art it are you is the permanent setback Rex Tillerson winning in a statement that he didn't deny that he hoped the president. Fun and she. This may mean basic kind of dons parents she said she said that as a petty you know accusation burn and address. Did that's beneath the office though. I'm Chris Brown you re I would say that it you know it's like the feud is simply over president and it. Rex still isn't that about the president moron president of the make news but at the end of the day that going to be something that's. The plane out you know. Over the course of this month and as we've reported and as you guys have reported that there. In tensions between it doesn't just go why. They're still probably there on policy issues so. You know moron comment is the moron comment but I think you know. Outlets honor I'll be there and as. And I'm not the only issue in this cabinet either. This happens making headlines almost by the even today we're seeing. The latest secretary shout from. The department. Transportation taking private that's that's that's an energy secretary Rick Perry sneaking a charter flight. The day before price resigns from Pennsylvania teen whose. Net net net the bigger picture that. Pat and read a lot of and that an anti. Adding that the that they rain BI and who called to why we're talking about it cabinet that's really. Chaos reign how I mean there's a lot of members let me down to members are still not as secretary of homeland security affairs and out not. A secretary of health and human services are big questions about whether we even noticed even. A functioning. Cabinet functioning at a government that's willing to use an Eagles used as a partner without. It political distractions and you're just joining us we're here in the briefing. Talking about the white house on camera briefing for a few moments ago next topic guys Puerto Rico only 48 hours ago the president. I don't that basketball shot with the with the paper towels. It's I was struck by the fact that as a chance for the White House are Sanders they bite out of buying no more fight. She dug in for a fight once again with mayors and want a criticizing her for not speaking up in the meeting with president. She did she also fielded a lot of questions about artery in debt. With the president saying we're gonna wipe away debt and today it seemed like she was backpedaling a Little League in the money qualities that they'll take him literally on that exact. Right right and then I also think a couple of story lines to watch going forward at the vice president speaking in Atlanta tonight about pottery and assistance. So that's one to watch and then. With relief efforts nightly what's going on capitol got Texas delegation asking for a lot more money now for hurricane. And that it'll be interest CPC constituencies kind of battling. And isn't it looks and it was only 48 hours ago seven people were shot by the split screen once again. A prison that looks no different day in day out you know my in Las Vegas Tiki he's view. Heartfelt emotional remarks really representing entire nation that was grieving. And chastity before. And people really shocked by what looked like sort of black and at the very few moments that were about. Appreciating the devastation and I ante Natal lot of his comments an artery now. About himself about his team's work life trying to celebrate what they had done. And Mike you sense people you know took offense to those jokes that looked like he was sort of playing basketball with with. Supply and he still in the. Enough enough fight with the mayor of this the largest city the capital city of worry though about all of that any back to the weekend thumping that it notes that doesn't seem like it started but hey. An American and American air exactly. So guys another big marking point suits it for us to talk about dot is that deadline is important one to renew your status. For up to another an additional two years. The the White House to date that's certainly been an out there. Advertising be the rival that you have the megaphone of the White House they're talking about some framework for things not wrote that doesn't change the fact that people have until today. But Israel. That's front and they also in the ninth to give any reassurances to folks about what happens when this program expires like. The president says it will expire in a few months if congress does do something. And I Capitol Hill a lot Alli can speak listen carefully rolling out and other. Dot immigration package. And it gets like that there definitely are enhanced CD he did not want and Lindsey Graham and we have a number Republicans have bills and so. I can't it's true. We're talking about an issue. Really has resonated across the I don't. Many Republicans that want to do something on it it. The district call guys. Republicans do you want a decent thing on this we have senators lake. Senator Graham came out with this bipartisan bill reintroducing with senator Durbin they've been going at it for years. On air bill to protect dreamers. But you've got also this other sign the Republicans as other wing. Led by folks like senator Tom cotton David per do you have that very conservative immigration bill that they are pursuing. They want to be able to couple any doc. Legislation. Along with mayor bill which would essentially cut down on the gross amount of people allowed in the country each year. And president front has expressed. Favoritism to that planting at dinner with cotton per due a couple other congressional Republicans. Just the other night so while he had previously committed to you Democrats. And it seems to be the case that any bill that Republicans first you won't have funding for a physical Walt. It's probably going to include some a lot of border. Security enforcement as well as perhaps some provisions on overall immigration levels are Democrats aren't going to be able to get behind guys. Some of the things blitzer it is inside its administration attorney general. With a few apologizes. And of these a fight it being bought out by bookstores. Are busy route to come into toward a close here on the briefing room as we wrap up what that's our Sanders had to say today. Let's talk think news guys presidential pocket and 120 something tweets so far and this what it's about the rest sources right primarily but he's going pottery is once again to speaking. His megaphone to undermine trust in all report and he even suggesting that 8% of its out of committee. Should be investigating witness. And you know I was surprised how many treats the news on the issue perjury now. You know if Americans are watching some of their favorite superstars celebrities visit yeah island. And show their pictures of unbelievable at least eight cents a 90% of the country still without power. These these pictures it just look heartbreaking. So that you don't hear their president saying that these stories or make their overblown they have. They're some they're favored had unfettered saying we are in desperate desperate need we need more money here right way to alchemy isn't doing an up. So is it theme keep they're watching with our own eyes he's unbelievable pictures. One thing that act out streaking from from this briefing. We heard from Sanders talked. About the senate Intel committee and the Russian investigation and saying they found there was no evidence of collusion saying it when in fact they said. We're still looking at this and they have a lot to say the senate Intel members of the out social media companies the White House is completely. Ignored that story line they have not come out. It really strongly with any concern. About social media companies in Russia but yet we have the president saying that the Senate Intelligence Committees to look at the news. I got here except there and made that statement from serious and it looked like she had watched entirely different press conference in a rest at last we have Republican chairman up there saying. That this is absolutely still open your point I think it was a huge deal does explore about the role of social media company. And we knew we watch or at least it an entirely different ethical. Pratt Whitney update whatever that is not that they waited intently catapult us. On the big news the issue the president asked are that the White House asked about the sport the first event we hear ya execute supporter of the person and that this is a weapon. If they return to seems like whatever it is us warriors stories out there that the White House doesn't think he. They don't you like to being treated fairly this is the response. Right and I think in the White House is kind of fleeing here big news with stories that are. Unfavorable. Evers after examining have a little bit of it negative and it. The president will tweet about. If it doesn't matter what if it's the watch as the New York Times he's just kind of lean on. Every outlet but the is that that he favors has asked has he mentioned there's Anderson. His apartment. Of the First Amendment he loves the First Amendment but. He just doesn't like with stories you are inaccurate so that was kind of the distinction that she was making it several times that the president in his wheat this morning was suggesting that. Senate Intel when he said looking into. Should investigate. Media outlets in and week she's been under her breath there's no but it was asked Doug multiple times an end to not that she's I think he was saying in a he has the story to be accurate felt Rick everybody this and you know a common theme over here at the White House couldn't really answer that question on what the president meant this morning with senate enveloped probably frustrated by the Russian investigation and that. This is our remember and its Wii doesn't speak. Little kids in his own eyes that apparently usually go. I'll I'll I don't know another run standards. Let us position OK let's wrap things that guys with some final thoughts let's the that the White House woodland. How Dennis but I learned today and I think I act. I learned that the three that the defense now but we speak for the I mean we heard a lot of the fake news conversations Amy. I learn more about that and and I think the interesting thing that's gonna play out every parent and I'm stuck argument and what. The White House at some point they need they can't avoid this gun issue any longer they need to talk about legislation the president is back. I'm in Washington it's an issue of those signs of the idols so. How long can he belonged in this White House I'm from it it's really can't be wrong. Right now the Galena that the senate what what's your take away. Like happened that there might actually be some movement on gun control legislation I think the bumps not issue is something that Democrats and Republicans. I really enthusiastic about I think the NRA coming out and endorsing the notion of putting additional regulations going to light a fire under everybody to get. This done and again that's not seem like a lot to outside folks and it may not actually have that big of an impact. But it's huge for us senate watchers up here in terms. The movement on this issue in their ability to get things done and some Democrats are expressing optimism some hope that this might lead to additional if they can pass then yes. Maybe they can move on some big steps. Thank you Ali negativity that well I I guess and it take a little bit of a different take and we're hearing from it bumps acts is definitely the story that we where it's his. The term you come back from all agents yeah you're on vacation sweeter coming Atlanta's I'm. But just from what we're hearing and going through. All of these different statements from from Capitol Hill we can't catch McMorris rockers are powerhouse politics. Podcast this week talking of course after her take away is more it she wants to be talking about the moral fabric. Our society that that somehow created in Atlanta Las Vegas. You hear from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi shield its conference to say she's talking about background checks. Enclosing the punch holes stopping in each of background checks on Internet sales. Republicans are coming to the table. But where. Potentially seeing the innings meetings on moral fabric. I think once we own stock. Top which I think could be very soon you. Might. The if you write it. Both sides for so long on this issue of just seventy I was that's too extreme right. Democrats have sent please talk to us about any issue any teeny prevention issue and Republicans have heard. You're advocating for and an outright ban and two of those going to be more gun safety legislation in the future. It's gonna come in in between time kind of quiet waste it come together. Out I was really struck today by how often it's your scanners used the word prevention. Think that it's really interesting at a clip keep looking shocked the White House has not sat in the last few days. This a president bill. In the aftermath the immediate aftermath of other attacks has been so quick to call for big sweeping policy change as other possible means that prevent preventing violence. And then that we had no conversation like that last days until today her she said there are willing to look at other possible ways to prevent acts of yeah and the response. Thanks so different and it had in media and that would work that the president's policy views documented immigrant. That it today. Refugee minority Muslim country in about what the White House response would be but you're right guys this is significant movement at least on a policy piece in the suggests that. You know we have just how I'd be over done politics it is possible. Around the edges of its scenes in this case is that something five. The are right that does it for this edition of the briefing room please download the ABC news you can get alerts on all of the stories we covered that you mentioned. Please subscribe to the powerhouse politics podcast or else that's it's not capping it more writers Melissa bolt to the Democrat is very much involved in this debate. That does it for us here for Alley prompting apple is making news Ellis park's. Thanks.

