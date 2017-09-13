Transcript for White House: 'The president is a Republican'

I think it's less about him needing them but as more about the president wanting to work with them and wanting to help move this country forward. As we've said many times before we've got a very ambitious. Legislative agenda for this fall and the president wants to work with anybody that wants to move America forward and if they're willing to do that sit down be part of that conversation. On those tax cuts and tax reform responsible immigration reform the president certainly welcomes this congress and the president is a Republican. And certainly I think ideologically. That's a much it. Cleaner match up. But if again if these people in these individuals whether they're Democrats or Republicans want to come together to push. The president's agenda and that agenda that clearly the American people want to see your they wouldn't have elected Donald Trump. Then. We're certainly happy to have that conversation admitted that awful I think it's. Pretty disingenuous for people to say he's only meeting with Democrats the president is the leader of the Republican Party. And was elected by Republicans he beat out sixteen other candidates to take that may panel on and certainly I think one of the strongest voices and so. The idea that he. Republican Party ideas are not represented in that room is just ridiculous if anybody thinks that the Republican viewpoint isn't being represented. Is completely miss understanding. That the president is the leader of the Republican Party exactly what he was elected to do and the idea that you guys keep trying to distort this into a bad thing. Is I think exactly why. This president was elected they were sick and tired of business as usual they wanted somebody who would break up this status quo that would bring people from both sides of the table together to have conversations this presidents and more for bipartisanship in the last eight days than Obama did in eight years.

